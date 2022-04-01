Delek US Holdings, Inc., has announced a leadership succession plan and a series of additional leadership appointments as well as governance updates at Delek US and Delek Logistics Partners, LP.
The company operates a refinery in El Dorado and a pipeline and storage system in Columbia and Union counties.
Ezra Uzi Yemin, chairman and chief executive officer of Delek US and president of Delek Logistics, will transition to the role of executive chairman of the Delek US Board of Directors.
Yemin will continue as chairman of the Delek Logistics Board.
The company's board has approved the appointment of Avigal Soreq, who currently serves as chief executive officer of El Al Airlines, as president and chief executive officer of Delek US and president of Delek Logistics. These changes will become effective during the month of June.
Yemin has served as chairman of Delek US since 2012, as chief executive officer since 2004 and as President and a director since 2001. Under his leadership, Delek US has grown from a retail convenience store operator into a fully integrated downstream energy company with assets located along the Gulf Coast region, including four refineries, a strong midstream footprint, biodiesel plants and retail convenience store locations.
As executive chairman, Yemin will help oversee the Company's strategic direction and innovation efforts.
Shlomo Zohar, lead independent director of the Delek US Board, said the board was pleased to appoint Soreq, proven executive with a deep understanding of Delek’s business and opportunities, as the next CEO of Delek US.
“Avigal brings a balanced combination of first-hand insight into our operations as well as outside executive perspective that we believe make him uniquely positioned to lead our organization. Our board is confident Avigal is the right person to drive our next chapter of growth and help achieve our full potential. Together with the additional Board and leadership appointments we are announcing, we are underscoring the strength of our business and our expectation to continue delivering high performance."
Effective immediately, Todd O'Malley, currently EVP and chief commercial officer, has been named chief operating officer of Delek US and Delek Logistics, and Nithia Thaver, currently senior vice president, Refining, has been promoted to EVP and president of Refining at Delek US.