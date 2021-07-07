PLEASANTON, CA -- Boyd Corporation, which operates Solimide Foams of Magnolia, has announced the acquisition of GMN, a Seattle company that is active in highly-regulated industries, including medical, eMobility, and aerospace.
GMN’s technology offerings include Human Machine Interface equipment (backlit membranes, sensors, and capacitive touch devices), graphic overlays, optical encoders for precision controls, printed critical interface materials for touchscreens, and positive temperature coefficient heaters.
“We are thrilled to bring GMN, a company with a strong legacy of innovation and product excellence, into the Boyd family,” said Boyd CEO Doug Britt. “GMN complements and broadens our already diverse portfolio of differentiated technology solutions. This acquisition further enhances our ability to solve our customers’ most demanding performance materials challenges.”
The acquisition will operate as part of Boyd Corporation.