PotlatchDeltic Corporation reported this net income of $187.9 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, on revenues of $447.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Net income was $2.6 million, or 4 cents per diluted share, on revenues of $181.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
The company has a sawmill in Waldo, extensive land and timber interests in Arkansas, and a regional headquarters in El Dorado.
SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
Generated record Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $275.0 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 61%.
Historic lumber prices drove record Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA of $204.6 million.
Record Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA of $77.2 million propelled by higher Idaho sawlog prices.
Extended strong liquidity position to $891 million as of Q2 2021.
“Lumber prices continued their historic run in the second quarter, driving another quarter of record financial performance,” said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer.
“Our employees did a good job navigating operational challenges, including a fire at our Ola, Arkansas sawmill. While lumber prices have recently retreated from historic highs, overall fundamentals that drive our business remain favorable. We are very well positioned to continue growing shareholder value and execute on our disciplined capital allocation strategy, including paying a meaningful special dividend in the fourth quarter of 2021,” said Cremers.
TIMBERLANDS SEGMENT
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA increased $9.3 million from Q1 2021 levels
Northern sawlog prices increased 38%
Northern harvest volumes decreased seasonally due to spring breakup
Southern harvest volumes were flat as wet conditions impacted operations
Forest management costs increased due to seasonally higher activities
WOOD PRODUCTS SEGMENT
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA increased $79.1 million from Q1 2021 levels
Average lumber price realizations increased 33% to $1,185 per MBF in Q2 2021
Lumber shipments were lower than expected due to lower home center demand, transportation challenges and the Ola sawmill fire
Log costs increased due to higher index pricing in Idaho
Plywood price realizations increased due to strong demand from industrial manufacturers
REAL ESTATE SEGMENT
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $4.8 million due to seasonally lower lot sales and no commercial land sales
Sold 2,605 acres of rural land for $4,416/acre
Sold 19 residential lots at an average $91,000/lot