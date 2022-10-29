PotlatchDeltic Corporation has reported net income of $46 million, or 64 cents per diluted share, on revenues of $306.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
The company operates a sawmill in Waldo and maintains its regional headquarters in El Dorado. It has extensive timber and real estate interests in South and Central Arkansas.
Excluding after tax special items consisting of a gain on insurance recoveries and CatchMark merger related expenses, adjusted net income was $53.2 million, or 74 cents per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.
Net income was $65.7 million, or 97 cents per diluted share, on revenues of $287.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Excluding an after-tax gain on insurance recoveries, adjusted net income was $62.4 million, or 92 cents per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:
-- Generated Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $101.1 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 33%
-- Successfully completed merger with CatchMark creating a leading integrated timber REIT
-- Used existing interest rate swaps to reduce the combined company's annual interest expense by $8.5 million, reducing our weighted average cost of debt from 3.1% to 2.4%
-- Achieved $15 million of CatchMark CAD synergies and now expect $21 million versus our $16 million target
-- Restarted the large log line at the Ola, Arkansas sawmill on schedule
-- Maintained strong liquidity position of $773 million as of September 30, 2022
“Third quarter 2022 marked another important milestone in our company’s history as we successfully closed our merger with CatchMark, further diversifying our timberland ownership into some of the strongest markets in the U.S. South,” said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer.
“Overall, we have acquired almost 500,000 acres of timberlands in the last year at relatively attractive prices, increasing our stable cash flows. All of our businesses continue to perform well and we generated Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $101 million in the third quarter. Our strong balance sheet and liquidity provide a high degree of flexibility as we navigate the current economic environment, along with the ability to continue growing shareholder value,” said Cremers.