Tyson Foods has introduced a new line of Tyson Chicken Breast Sandwiches and Sliders, available in non-spicy and spicy versions.
Tyson has extension chicken production and processing operations in Southwest Arkansas.
The company said in a statement that the sandwiches are restaurant-quality and can be ready in minutes, made with breaded, all-natural white meat chicken and an artisan bun.
"It’s now easier than ever for people to get the chicken sandwich they crave without leaving home,” said Colleen Hall, senior director of marketing, Tyson brand. “We know nothing compares to a freshly made hot and juicy chicken sandwich, which is why we have perfected the chicken sandwich experience, enjoyed from the comfort of your kitchen and ready in minutes. The new Tyson Chicken Sandwiches and Sliders deliver on satisfying your craving quickly with a mouthwatering, protein-packed sandwich.”
To mark Tyson Foods’ foray into the chicken sandwich space, the brand is flipping the classic drive-thru experience with an exclusive activation in Los Angeles.
Fans are invited to try the new Chicken Sandwiches at the first-ever Tyson Crave-Thru — a QSR-style drive-thru experience in the driveway of a residential home in the heart of Toluca Lake.
Tyson Chicken Breast Sandwiches are available in 24-ounce packages, providing four sandwiches per carton and 23 grams of protein per serving. Tyson Chicken Breast Sliders are available in 21-ounce packages, providing eight sliders per carton and 19 grams of protein per serving.