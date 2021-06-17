Interfor Corporation, which operates a sawmill in Monticello, has acquired four Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC and GP Wood Products LLC sawmills in DeQuincy, LA, Bay Springs, MS, Fayette, AL, and Philomath, OR.
The total purchase price of $375 million, which includes working capital, will be funded entirely from cash on hand.
Canada-based Interfor said the sawmills are highly complementary to Interfor’s existing platforms in the U.S. South and the U.S. Northwest, and the acquisition will support accelerated growth and enhance the company’s position to benefit from robust market conditions. The acquisition will be immediately accretive to Interfor’s earnings and is expected to provide attractive returns in both the near-term and over the long-term.
“This acquisition enhances Interfor’s growth-focused strategy as a pure-play lumber producer, and provides significant economies of scale given the complementary geographic fit with our existing U.S. operations” said Ian Fillinger, president and chief executive officer. “We’re excited to acquire these high-quality assets as part of our balanced approach to capital allocation to drive shareholder value.”
The Sawmill Operations have a combined annual lumber production capacity of 720 million board feet. The DeQuincy sawmill, which was idled in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, has an annual capacity of 200 million board feet. Interfor is currently evaluating its strategy and options for the site, including re-start plans.
The Bay Springs, Fayette and Philomath sawmills are currently operating on a full-shifting basis.