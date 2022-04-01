Lacey Bradley has been promoted to Debit Card Operations officer at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO.
“Lacey is an integral part of our debit card team. Her experience and attention to detail make her a great team member, as does her professionalism and desire to help everyone,” said Fowler. “She genuinely cares about her customers and co-workers, and we appreciate her many talents.”
Bradley is a second-generation Peoples Bank employee and followed the career path of her mother, Jamie Price Smith. She has 10 years of experience as a teller, customer service specialist, scanning specialist and operations specialist. In her current position she specializes in debit card fraud and Bank Secrecy Act compliance.
Bradley is a graduate of Columbia Christian School and attended college at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope where she earned an associate degree of applied science in funeral science.
Active in her community, Bradley participates in the Magnolia Blossom Festival, Relay for Life, LifeShare blood drives and Panther Partners. She is a member of the Leadership Magnolia Class of 2022. She is married to Thomas Bradley of Emerson and the couple attends Brister Baptist Church.
In her spare time Lacey enjoys traveling, attending concerts and spending time with her husband, family, and dogs Hemi and Rebel.