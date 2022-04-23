A popular grocery store, marketed by a friendly Pig, is back in town.
Piggly Wiggly Cost Plus will open Monday in the current Save a Lot store at 429 East Main Street in the Columbia Shopping Center.
Geoff Salisbury, a regional supervisor for Save a Lot, has been in Magnolia working into turning the store into what customers will recognize as one of their old favorites, all with new signage including the Piggly Wiggly Pig announcing, “Down Home, Down the Street.”
Kenyan Grocery Company of Springhill, LA, operates several grocery stores in the region under Piggly Wiggly, Save a Lot and Cash Saver brand names.
Fresh paint and signs aren’t the only thing that will be different within the store. Salisbury said there will be more selections for customers to choose as the store transitioning into Piggly Wiggly.
“When all is said and done, it will actually have more national brands than Walmart or Brookshires carry,” he said. “There may be several national brands so some sections will have a better price and a bigger variety.”
Salisbury said the variety of grocery goods typically increase when one of Kenyan’s Save a Lot stores transition into a Piggly Wiggly. For example, when the store in Hope became a Piggly Wiggly, it began offering more brands at better deals than the Walmart and Super 1 Foods there, he said.
Additionally, there will also be more assorted frozen foods. There are 15 new coffin freezers – freezers into which customers reach down into grab products, and 15 to 20 regular wall freezers which hold items such as ice cream, frozen rolls and other selections.
There may be some left over Save a Lot goods on the shelves, but these items are being sold or taken back in stock.
“On Monday, April 25, our goal is to have the store looking like Piggly Wiggly whether totally on the outside or not,” he said.
Kenyan Enterprises has had Save a Lot stores for the past six years. Kenyan’s 15 store locations stretch from Pine Bluff to Natchitoches, LA. Anyone who wants to know how a Save a Lot fully makes a transition to a Piggly Wiggly, the Camden location would be a good example of how it looks in the end, he said.
Salisbury, who has worked for Kenyan Enterprises for almost 18 years, said he lives in Nash, TX and will be helping to transform the two Save a Lot stores in Texarkana -- one on New Boston Road on the Texas-side and the other one on U.S. 71 on East Street in College Hill -- on the Arkansas side-into Piggly Wiggly within the next year. The final Save a Lot located in Minden, LA, will also eventually become a Piggly Wiggly.
One thing that remains special to the stores is the familiar Pig that has served as its marketing face for more than 100 years. The Magnolia store will soon be getting in merchandise such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, thermos bottles, ball caps and other items. Salisbury said it is “crazy” how much demand there is for these products.
“Someone will say oh my goodness I haven’t had a Piggly Wiggly since I was a kid,” he said. “When we put the merchandise in the stores, it takes off, it does crazy business. We had someone from Colorado call our store manager in Hope and we have sent her a couple of T-shirts and a hoodie in the mail. We are bringing back something from the old and making it new again. It’s coming together.”