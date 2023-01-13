Bruce Maloch of Emerson, president of Columbia County Farm Bureau, served as a voting delegate for the business session January 10 at the 104th annual American Farm Bureau Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Maloch was among 538 voting delegates who worked to set 2023 policy on issues important to the organization’s 6 million members.
The delegate body passed policy positions on a variety of topics, including direction for the upcoming Farm Bill legislation, livestock and dairy programs, biofuels and energy, technology usage within agriculture, expansion for commodity markets and tax laws.