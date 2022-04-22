Canfor Corporation said Thursday that it will invest approximately $130 million to significantly upgrade and expand its sawmill and planer facility located in Urbana, east of El Dorado.
The company said the investment will capitalize on the abundant supply of high-quality fiber to enhance the manufacturing of high-value products, increase annual production at the facility by 115 million board feet, and result in a meaningful reduction in the facility's cost structure.
“The investment aligns with Canfor's growth and diversification strategy to keep pace with growing customer demand,” the statement said.
"We are excited to be investing in our Urbana facility with state-of-the-art technology to modernize the work environment for our valued employees and significantly increase our ability to produce sustainable wood products that will meet the growing needs of our customers," said Don Kayne, president and CEO of Canfor, which is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The upgrades include major improvements to the planer, sawmill and log yard and are expected to commence in the third quarter of 2022 and will take approximately 18 months to complete. The facility will continue to operate while the modernization project is under way.
No new direct employment is expected, and the project does not qualify for state economic incentives.
"With more than 19 million acres of forestland and a ready-made labor force, timber plays an important role in the Arkansas economy," Governor Asa Hutchinson said. "It is only natural that Canfor chose to expand their operations in Urbana and invest in the workforce and the community."
"I am pleased that Canfor has decided to invest in its Urbana mill," Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. "Arkansas has abundant natural resources and skilled labor in the timber industry that will help Canfor meet the growing demands of its customers."
Canfor bought Anthony Forest Products Company of El Dorado for $93.5 million in September 2015. The deal included the Urbana mill, laminating facilities in El Dorado and Washington, GA, and chip mills in Plain Dealing, LA and Troup, TX.
Anthony Forest Products should not be confused with Bearden-based Anthony Timberlands.
Canfor spent $8.8 million to upgrade the Urbana mill the following year.
In June 2021, Canfor announced plans to build a $160 million sawmill near DeRidder, LA, receiving what were called significant state and local incentives in support of the project.
The DeRidder facility will have an annual production capacity of 250 million board feet on a two-shift basis and will directly employ about 130 people. It will have manufacturing capacity and flexibility to produce a wide variety of high-value wood products for customers. Startup is expected to commence late in the third quarter of 2022.