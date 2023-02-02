Murphy Oil Corporation has announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, including net income attributable to Murphy of $199 million, or $1.26 net income per diluted share.
Excluding discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods, adjusted net income attributable to Murphy was $173 million, or $1.10 adjusted net income per diluted share.
For the full year 2022, the company recorded net income attributable to Murphy of $965 million, or $6.13 net income per diluted share. Murphy reported adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods, of $881 million, or $5.59 adjusted net income per diluted share.
Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this commentary exclude noncontrolling interest (NCI).
Highlights for the fourth quarter include:
--- Redeemed $200 million of 5.75 percent senior notes due 2025
-- Completed the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project with seven wells brought online
Highlights for full year 2022 include:
-- Generated net income of $965 million, with $2.2 billion of net cash provided by continuing operations
-- Produced 167 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) with 29 percent growth in oil volumes from first quarter 2022 to fourth quarter 2022
-- Initiated production above expectations and ahead of schedule from the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project
-- Acquired additional highly accretive working interests in non-operated Lucius and Kodiak fields for $129 million
-- Introduced and successfully implemented capital allocation framework, focusing on increasing shareholder returns tied to targeted debt reduction goals
-- Doubled the quarterly cash dividend since fourth quarter 2021 to $1.00 per share annualized
-- Completed Murphy 1.0 of capital allocation framework, reducing debt by 26 percent, or $650 million, to $1.82 billion at year-end 2022
-- Maintained reserve life of more than 11 years with total proved reserves of 697 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE)
-- Continued environmental excellence with second year of zero recordable spills
Subsequent to the fourth quarter:
-- Announced an additional 10 percent increase of quarterly cash dividend to $0.275 per share, or $1.10 per share annualized
“I am proud of all we accomplished at Murphy in 2022. Our meaningful progress and consistent execution were particularly evident in our offshore business, as we completed the initial phase of the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project with production exceeding expectations throughout the year,” said Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our disciplined spending, coupled with higher realized oil prices, enabled us to increase our long-standing dividend, achieve our debt reduction goal and position the company for the second phase of our capital allocation framework, Murphy 2.0. As we look ahead to 2023 and continue building on the momentum of 2022, we remain confident in our strong operational capabilities and financial positioning.”