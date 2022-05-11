Yum! Brands, Inc., has reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Among the company’s operations are KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.
Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 8%, with 6% unit growth and 3% same-store sales growth. First quarter GAAP EPS was $1.36, an increase of 27% year-over-year. First quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.05, a decrease of (1)% year-over-year.
David Gibbs, CEO, said “Our system sales grew 8% despite the difficult operating environment, a testament to the demand for our iconic brands and the unmatched operating capabilities of our world-class franchise partners. We set a Q1 development record, opening nearly 1,000 gross units. Momentum in our digital sales continued in the first quarter as a result of both continued system sales growth and digital mix expansion, reaching a Q1 record of approximately $6 billion.”
FIRST-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Worldwide system sales grew 8%, excluding foreign currency translation, with KFC at 9%, Taco Bell at 8% and Pizza Hut at 3%.
Added 997 gross units during the first quarter resulting in 628 net-new units and 6% unit growth year-over-year.
Reported digital sales of approximately $6 billion, up 15% year-over-year with digital mix exceeding 40%.
Repurchased 3.4 million shares totaling approximately $407 million at an average price per share of $121.
Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted divisional operating profit by $14 million.
KFC DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS
KFC Division opened 587 gross new restaurants in 49 countries.
KFC Division ex-China same-store sales grew 10%.
Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted operating profit by $12 million.
Profits in Russia declined versus the first quarter last year, negatively impacting KFC operating profit growth excluding foreign currency by 2 percentage points.
TACO BELL DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS
Taco Bell Division opened 63 gross new restaurants in 13 countries.
Taco Bell U.S. system sales grew 7% and Taco Bell International system sales grew 37%.
Taco Bell U.S. same-store sales growth grew 5% and Taco Bell International same-store sales grew 12%.
Company-owned restaurant margins were approximately 22%, consistent with Q1 2019 pre-COVID margins.
PIZZA HUT DIVISION
Pizza Hut Division opened 334 gross new restaurants in 40 countries.
Pizza Hut International ex-China same-store sales grew 10%.
Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted operating profit by $2 million.