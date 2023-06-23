Albemarle Corporation has been named to Time magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies list.
The annual list highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world, evaluated on impact, innovation, ambition, and success.
The news follows Albemarle’s first inclusion on the Fortune 500 rankings, reflecting the company’s growth from its expertise in bringing natural resources like lithium and bromine to market. Albemarle’s work with these natural elements is essential to critical innovations from electric vehicles to flame retardant properties for anything with a circuit board.
"This recognition is a direct reflection of our purpose: to enable a more resilient world,” said Kent Masters, chief executive officer of Albemarle. “Our engineers, scientists, site support staff and business leaders are privileged to partner every day with like-minded customers, communities and policy makers to advance solutions for modern living with both people and planet in mind.”
Albemarle extracts bromine from South Arkansas saltwater formations at facilities in Columbia and Union counties.
To assemble the list, Time solicited nominations from its global network of contributors and correspondents as well as from outside experts.