CenterPoint Energy is urging its Arkansas customers with unpaid balances to contact the utility now to set up payment plan arrangements, with the moratorium on service disconnections for nonpayment scheduled to end on May 3.
CenterPoint Energy recognizes that some customers have accumulated unpaid balances on their utility bill due to financial hardships from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March last year, the utility has suspended disconnections for nonpayment. However, the Arkansas Public Service Commission is removing the moratorium on disconnections effective May 3.
When the moratorium ends, customers with unpaid balances who have not made payment arrangements with the utility will be subject to disconnection.
To help customers avoid interruption of their service, CenterPoint Energy offers several flexible payment options, including an 18-month delayed payment arrangement that is available for a limited time. Under this option, a customer can pay their overdue balance in equal installments for a period of up to 18 months. As long as the customer pays their current bill amount and the monthly installment by the due date each month, service will not be disconnected.
CenterPoint Energy can also help direct customers to energy payment assistance resources such as the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Customers who need bill payment assistance or who have already received a disconnection notice should contact CenterPoint Energy as soon as possible. CLICK HERE to reach the gas utility online.
People may also call customer service at 800-992-7552.