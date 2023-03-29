Albemarle Corporation notes the announcement to the Australian Stock Exchange by Liontown Resources, and confirms that it submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of Liontown by way of scheme of arrangement for A$2.50 or US$1.66 per share in cash, which values Liontown at A$5.2 or US$3.4 billion on an enterprise basis.
According to reports in the Australian press, Liontown has rejected the offer.
Albemarle said in a statement that it believes the proposal is a compelling opportunity for Liontown shareholders with the per share consideration representing a substantial premium to Liontown shareholders and a material premium over relevant benchmarks:
-- 63% premium to Liontown's closing share price on March 27, 2023
-- 69% premium to the 30-day VWAP
-- 184% premium to the 52-week low share price
-- 41% premium to the median broker price target
To highlight a commitment to the transaction, Albemarle has accumulated a less than 5% stake in Liontown stock as of March 27, 2023, through on-market purchases.
Albemarle said that the Liontown Board has not meaningfully engaged with Albemarle to facilitate its shareholders receiving the benefits of the proposal. Albemarle believes this is a compelling opportunity for Liontown shareholders and that Liontown's Board should immediately engage with Albemarle to facilitate a binding offer to be put to its shareholders for their consideration.
Albemarle believes the offer provides enhanced liquidity and accelerates the realization of incremental value for Liontown shareholders beyond what might otherwise be expected from share price performance over the next few years and without the operating, market, financial and other risks that could impact the value of Liontown.
Albemarle has submitted the cash offer in advance of Liontown's completion of the Kathleen Valley project, which would allow Liontown shareholders to avoid future risks associated with project development and operations.
Albemarle holds various interests and stakes in important assets, including spodumene resources and lithium conversion facilities at Greenbushes, Wodgina and Kemerton in Western Australia.
The offer was unanimously approved by Albemarle's Board of Directors. Albemarle's proposal to Liontown represents a non-binding proposal which is subject to, among other things, the execution of definitive transaction documentation and completion of customary due diligence.