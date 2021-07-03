Two Columbia County retailers were granted permits in June by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, according to postings on the agency's website.
Meher LLC, doing business as Wild Hog Patio Bar and Grill at 722 E. Main St. in Magnolia, made application by Satvir Saini for a new permit in the restaurant mixed drink minimum category. At the June meeting, the ABC Board granted a conditional permit.
Christina Glass made application in May on behalf of the Magnolia Country Club, 1711 Hwy. 79 South in Magnolia for a change of manager permit. This was in the private club Class A-wet county combination of restaurant beer and wine category. The ABC Board granted this request at the June meeting.
No local retailers were cited for violation resumes in May and June, and no local retailers were placed on the insufficient funds list for May and June.