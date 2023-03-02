Raytheon Co. Missile Systems, Tuscon, AZ, has been awarded a $219,867,079 modification to a contract for the production of 155 mm Excalibur Increment Ib projectiles.
Work will be performed in East Camden and at 21 other Raytheon locations in the United States, Sweden, Scotland and the United Kingdom.
The completion date is set for April 29, 2024.
The Excalibur is a GPS-guided artillery shell that has a range of up to 35 miles. Fins deploy from the Excalibur once it is launched, allowing for strike accuracy within less than 20 meters of a target.
Raytheon produces the guidance package for the Excalibur.
Fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales (Jordan) funds and fiscal 2023 ammunition procurement, Army funds in the amount of $219,867,079 were obligated at the time of the award.
U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.