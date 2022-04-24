Egg production in Arkansas totaled 391 million eggs during March 2022, up 12 percent from the previous month and up 6 percent from March 2021.
The number of layers during March 2022 averaged 16.9 million, down slightly from the previous month and down 3 percent from this time last year. Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,314 eggs, up 12 percent from the previous month and up 9 percent from a year ago. United States egg production totaled 9.39 billion during March 2022, down 1 percent from last year.
The average number of layers during March 2022 totaled 381 million, down 3 percent from last year. March egg production per 100 layers was 2,467 eggs, up 3 percent from March 2021.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during March 2022 totaled 86.2 million, up 3 percent from March 2021. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during March 2022 totaled 845 million, up slightly from March 2021.