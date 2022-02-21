The number of farms in Arkansas fell slightly between 2020 and 2021.
Arkansas had 42,200 farms in 2020, and 42,000 in 2021. The state had 46,000 farms in 2011.
A farm is defined as “any place from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products were produced and sold, or normally would have been sold, during the year.” Government payments are included in sales. Ranches, institutional farms, experimental and research farms, and Indian Reservations are included as farms.
Places with the entire acreage enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), Wetlands Reserve Program (WRP), and other government conservation programs are counted as farms.
The current definition was first used for the 1974 Census.
Land in farms consists of agricultural land used for crops, pasture, or grazing. Also included is woodland and wasteland not actually under cultivation or used for pasture or grazing, provided it was part of the farm operator’s total operation.