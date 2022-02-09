Training for farmers and others who need to obtain or renew a private pesticide applicators license will be offered at the Columbia County Extension Office at 5:45 p.m. Monday, March 7.
The event will be at the office at 206 West Calhoun.
Registration is required by calling 1-870-235-3720. A fee of $20 – exact cash or a check made out to the Cooperative Extension Service – is required. No preregistration is required, but a $20 training fee will be collected at the door.
Private applicators are individuals who use restricted-bus pesticides to produce agricultural commodities on property owned or rented by them or their employer.
Farmers using restricted use pesticides are required by law to possess a private pesticide applicators license. One of the requirements for obtaining the license is to have complete certification training. License holders must retake the training every five years to stay certified.
Training will cover broadleaf signal in Bermuda forage, Brazilian vervain spreading in South Arkansas, and cheat in dormant Bermuda.