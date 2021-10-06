BancorpSouth Bank will release third-quarter 2021 earnings on Monday, October 25 after the close of the financial markets.
It will also hold its regularly scheduled earnings webcast at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 26.
The webcast is live coverage of management's conference call with analysts. CLICK HERE to watch.
This will be an interactive session between management and analysts; others may listen to the live broadcast as it happens. The conference call will also be available in archived format at the same address.
BancorpSouth has two locations in Columbia County and many more across the region.