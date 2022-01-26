Arkansas Heart Hospital is expanding its team with the addition of Dr. Armaghan Soomro.
An interventional cardiologist, Soomro will serve patients at the hospital’s clinics in Magnolia, El Dorado, Little Rock and North Little Rock.
“Arkansas Heart Hospital prides itself on providing patients with the world’s best care,” said Dr. Bruce Murphy, CEO. “We firmly believe that begins with hiring top physicians like Dr. Soomro.”
Dr. Soomro recently completed his clinical fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He graduated with special honors from Dow Medical College and obtained his post-graduate training in internal medicine and clinical cardiology at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell at Staten Island University Hospital.
He also completed the Clinical Research Certificate Program at Drexel University. A published researcher, he is board certified in internal medicine, adult echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and vascular ultrasounds.