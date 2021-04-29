Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.