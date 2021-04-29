CenterPoint Energy, the natural gas provider for the Magnolia area, has sold its Arkansas and Oklahoma gas distribution assets to Summit Utilities, Inc.
The $2.15 billion deal includes CenterPoint’s recovery of approximately $425 million in cash of unrecovered storm-related incremental natural gas costs incurred in February 2021.
The sale was announced Thursday by Houston-based CenterPoint, and Fort Smith-based Summit.
CenterPoint’s Arkansas and Oklahoma gas distribution systems serve approximately 525,000 customers and include 17,000 miles of gas main pipeline across Arkansas, Oklahoma and TEXarkana.
“In 2017, Summit expanded its footprint to Arkansas and Oklahoma with our acquisition of Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation. Today, we couldn’t be more excited to announce our plans to serve more communities in these two great states with the acquisition of CenterPoint’s Arkansas and Oklahoma gas distribution systems,” said Summit Utilities President and CEO Kurt Adams.
“CenterPoint has built a strong reputation for quality customer service and we are eager to carry on that tradition, and continue to help families, businesses and industries throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma meet their energy needs through the delivery of safe, reliable and affordable natural gas services.”
CenterPoint President and CEO Dave Lesar said, “I could not be more excited to share this announcement today. Summit Utilities is a seasoned operator of utility assets in the region and the ideal company to acquire these assets. We are excited that Summit has existing businesses in Arkansas and Oklahoma, which will facilitate the transition process for our employees and customers. Summit has an industry track record of being a high-quality operator and we are confident they will continue to provide safe, reliable, and low-cost natural gas service to our customers in Arkansas and Oklahoma.”
Expanding its service territories in Arkansas and Oklahoma will provide Summit with additional scale and capacity to further its mission of providing exceptional service to natural gas customers in the region.
The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including Hart-Scott Rodino antitrust clearance and approval by the Public Service Commission of Arkansas and the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
Centerview Partners LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets are serving as financial advisors, and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP is serving as legal counsel to Summit Utilities. In addition, a committed bridge financing facility to support the transaction is being provided by KeyBank National Association.
Summit Utilities, Inc. owns natural gas distribution and transmission subsidiaries that operate in Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The holdings include Colorado Natural Gas, Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Inc., Summit Natural Gas of Maine, Inc. and Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc., operates electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets. It also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets.