Delek US Holdings, Inc., announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-cent per share increase in the regular dividend bringing the quarterly dividend to 21 cents per share that will be paid on December 2, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 18, 2022.
Delek operates a refinery in El Dorado and has an extensive oil collection and pipeline system in Union and Columbia counties.
Avigal Soreq, president and chief executive officer of Delek US, said, "This demonstrates our commitment to returning cash to shareholders and reflects a positive outlook for the company into the future."