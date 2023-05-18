Scooter’s Coffee, known for its specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries, will formally open its Magnolia location with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Friday.
The store is at 1120 East Main Street.
The ribbon-cutting is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
To celebrate, the drive-through location will offer customers a buy one drink to get one free when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.
With the app, customers earn three “Smiles” for every dollar spent to collect toward free drinks for their loyalty. To scoot through faster, customers can also link a credit card to the app and select “Pay/Earn Smiles” from the home screen. Then, if they choose to tip, customers can select a custom amount or percentage prior to scanning their app.
Mobile Order Ahead is also available. Ordering ahead allows customers to order their favorite drinks and food, pay ahead, and pick up quickly at the drive-thru window. The Scooter’s Coffee app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
The drive-thru location is owned and operated by Amos Kropf and Renita Kropf.
Scooter’s Coffee is a franchise that has been serving coffee for 25 years and has more than 590 locations in 29 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations in 2023.
The menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, energy Infusions, hot and cold brewed coffee, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options.
The company was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, and roasts its coffee beans at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska.