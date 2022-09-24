Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $415,669 in August, according to a report released this past week by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.
This is down from sales of $446,892 in July. According to the report, for August Columbia County had $254,699 in prize winnings awarded. This compares to winnings of $252,058 awarded in July.
Statewide, Arkansas had lottery sales of $47,308,215.50 in August, according to the report. This is down from $54,094,251 in July. The ASL report stated that for August, $31,277,216 in prizes were awarded throughout the state. This is down from $34,219,384 awarded statewide in July.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties had lottery ticket sales and winnings awarded for August.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $55,793.50 and winnings of $32,033 awarded in August. This compares to July sales of $66,368 and winnings of $35,253.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $529,176.50 and winnings of $329,318 awarded in August. This compares to July sales of $550,298 and winnings of $308,531.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $116,678.50 and winnings of $77,849 awarded in August. This compares to July sales of $141,059.50 and winnings of $85,526.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $698,776 and winnings of $428,919 awarded in August. This compares to July sales of $790,562.50 and winnings of $489,763.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $179,152 and winnings of $105,867 awarded in August. This compares to July sales of $211,839 and winnings of $121,136.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $701,184 and winnings of $474,395 awarded in August. This compares to July sales of $695,605 and winnings of $418,392.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,161,538 and winnings of $722,186 awarded in August. This compares to July sales of $1,236,162 and winnings of $715,597.
Columbia County retailers had lottery ticket sales as follows for the month of August.
1. Tobacco Station USA No. 1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales
$98,382.50; average weekly sales 24,595.63.
2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North., Magnolia, total net sales $41,961.00; average weekly sales $10,490.38
3. Flash Market No. 289, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $37,391.00; average weekly sales $9,347.75.
4. E-Z Mart No. 4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, total net sales $27,250.50; average weekly sales $6,812.63.
5. Flash Market No. 285, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $26,919.00; average weekly sales $6,729.75.
6. Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West Magnolia, total net sales $23,456.00; average weekly sales $5,864.00.
7. Flash Market No. 286, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, total net sales $22,993.00; average weekly sales $5,748.25.
8. Flash Market No. 287, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $22,589.00; average weekly sales $5,647.25.
9. Riders Travel Plaza, 441 Hwy. 79 South, Magnolia, total net sales
$20,891.00; average weekly sales $5,222.75.
10. Murphy USA 7824, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass North, Magnolia, total net sales $18,104.50; average weekly sales $4,526.13.
11. Tobacco Superstore No. 85, 1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $17,932.50; average weekly sales $4,483.13.
12. Sinha Food and Fuel, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, total net sales $15,593.00; average weekly sales $3,898.25.
13. Flash Market No. 288, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $15,147.00; average weekly sales $3,786.75.
14. Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales
$13,862.50; average weekly sales $3,465.63.
15. Tom's Korner Store, 3860 Hwy. 344, Magnolia, total net sales $12,798.50; average weekly sales $3,199.63.
16. Wal-Mart, 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $2,283.00; average weekly sales $570.75.
17. Brookshire's Food Store No. 81,1623 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales -$945.50; average weekly sales -$236.38. It is noted that Brookshire's Food Store had a negative total in total net sales and average weekly sales. According to a representative with the ASL, retailers with a negative balance cash more lottery tickets than they sell. The ASL pays them every quarter for any negative balance they have.