Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) dropped to 4.7 percent in August, down from 5.6 percent in July, according to a preliminary county by county report released this past week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, Columbia County had a labor force in August of 8,605 persons with 8,198 employed and 407 unemployed. This compares to July's labor force of 8,296 with 7,830 employed and 466 unemployed.
In August 2021, Columbia County had a labor force of 8,733 persons with 8,283 employed and 450 unemployed.
For August, Arkansas' unemployment rate is currently recorded at 3.4 percent, up from 3.3 percent in July. According to the ADWS report, for August the state's labor force was 1,354,414 with 1,308,781 employed and 45,633 unemployed. Per ADWS statistics, July's labor force was 1,355,903 with 1,311,345 employed and 44,558 unemployed.
The United States' unemployment rate for August is posted at 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent in July. According to the ADWS report, for August the U.S. had a labor force of 164,746,000 with 158,732,000 employed and 6,014,000 unemployed. This compares to July's labor force of 163,960,000 with 158,290,000 employed and 5,670,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed a decline in the jobless rate from July to August.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate is at 3.3 percent for August, down from 4.0 percent in July.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate is at 3.4 percent for August, down from 4.1 percent in July.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate is at 4.5 percent for August, down from 6.3 percent in July.
Miller County's unemployment rate is at 4.0 percent for August, down from 4.6 percent in July.
Nevada County's unemployment rate is at 4.2 percent for August, down from 5.1 percent in July.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate is at 4.1 percent for August, down from 5.1 percent in July.
Union County's unemployment rate is at 5.4 percent for August, down from 6.6 percent in July.