Cadence Bank, formerly BancorpSouth, has updated its Dividend Reinvestment Plan to offer all holders of the bank’s common stock the opportunity to have dividends on their common stock automatically reinvested.
Stockholders may also make voluntary cash payments in any amount between $50 and $5,000 per quarter, which will be invested in additional shares of the bank’s common stock.
The news came in a filing this week with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.
The bank provided a copy to holders of its common stock the restated prospectus, which restates the bank’s prospectus dated September 1, 2011 that related to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
The securities offered are exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 because the shares of bank common stock are issued by a bank.