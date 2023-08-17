The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas has announced creation of the Heirs' Property Program. It is also making available $1 million for member Institutions to assist nonprofit, governmental and tribal entities with initiatives that prevent or address heirs' property issues.
Heirs' property refers to property inherited without a will or legal documentation proving ownership. Each successive generation generally results in more heirs being added to the inheritance, which can complicate proof of ownership.
Through FHLB Dallas members, organizations may receive up to $75,000 to mitigate heirs' property issues and up to $25,000 to provide preventative education and awareness of heirs' property issues. The maximum award per organization cannot exceed $75,000.
"Heirs property issues disproportionately impact minority communities and low-income groups particularly. Not having a clear title to your property is one of the biggest barriers to improving one's economic position and creating generational wealth," said Greg Hettrick, senior vice president and director of Community Investment for FHLB Dallas. "We encourage initiatives and solutions to tackle this issue and look forward to funding organizations with a track record of remediation and education."
Applications will be accepted from September 5 through September 29, and will be reviewed in the order received at the end of the application round.
To qualify for funds, the organization must be located within Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico or Texas.
