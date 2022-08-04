Albemarle Corporation said Wednesday that its net sales almost doubled during the second quarter over a year ago.
The news came during the company’s financial filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Albemarle operates extensive bromine production facilities in Columbia and Union counties.
SECOND QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
-- Net sales of $1.48 billion, an increase of 91%
-- Net income of $406.8 million, or $3.46 per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.45, an increase of 288%
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $610 million, an increase of 214%
-- Kemerton I lithium conversion plant in Western Australia achieved first product in July 2022
-- Announced plans to build integrated lithium operations in the United States, including the Kings Mountain, North Carolina, spodumene mine and a lithium conversion plant in the southeast
-- Guidance for 2022 further revised upward on successful Lithium contract renegotiations and increased prices in the Lithium and Bromine businesses
-- Expect significant growth in full-year 2022 results including net sales of $7.1 - $7.5 billion (>2x 2021) and adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 - $3.5 billion (>3x 2021)
-- With revised guidance, expect to be free cash flow positive in 2022
"We delivered another strong quarter throughout the current turbulent market environment, thanks to strong demand and pricing trends, particularly for Lithium and Bromine. Over the past year, we have shifted our Lithium contracting strategy to realize greater benefits from these strong market dynamics," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters.
"At the same time, we remain disciplined in executing our long-term strategy as we advance our growth projects in China, Australia, and the Americas."
Albemarle's outlook for 2022 has continued to improve based on expectations for ongoing demand strength and tightness in the markets it serves. Net sales guidance was revised upward primarily due to continued strength in pricing in its Lithium and Bromine businesses. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is also higher based on pricing expectations slightly offset by inflationary cost pressures, particularly for natural gas in Europe and raw materials. We now expect to be free cash flow positive in 2022.
Net sales of $1.48 billion increased by $705.7 million compared to the prior-year quarter primarily due to increased pricing driven by strong demand from diverse end markets.
Net income attributable to Albemarle of $406.8 million decreased by $17.8 million from the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA of $610.2 million increased by $415.6 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher net sales, partially offset by inflationary cost pressures including natural gas prices in Europe and raw materials.
The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 22.2% compared to 20.0% in the same period of 2021. The difference is largely due to global intangible low-taxed income and the geographic mix of earnings. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 26.3% and 17.5% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
LITHIUM
Lithium net sales of $891.5 million increased $571.2 million (+178%) due to higher pricing net of foreign exchange (FX) (+160%) related to renegotiated contracts and increased market pricing. Volume was also higher (+18%) related to the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile and higher tolling volumes to meet growing customer demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $495.2 million increased $385.8 million as higher pricing and volumes more than offset higher costs.
Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 is expected to grow approximately 500-550% year over year, up from the previous outlook of +300%. Average realized pricing is now expected to be up 225-250% year-over-year resulting from the renegotiated contracts and increased market pricing. Full-year 2022 volume is expected to be up 20-30% year over year primarily due to new capacity coming online as well as higher tolling volumes. The revised outlook assumes the company's expected third quarter realized selling price remains constant for the remainder of the year. There is potential upside if market pricing remains near current levels, if contract renegotiations result in additional price improvements, or with additional tolled volumes. There is potential downside in the event of a material correction in lithium market pricing or potential volume shortfalls (e.g., delays in acquisitions or expansion projects).
Albemarle continues to progress the expansion of its global portfolio of conversion capacity and utilization of its resource portfolio:
Chile
La Negra III/IV conversion plant is in commercial qualification and running as expected
The Salar Yield Improvement Project is on schedule for mechanical completion by the middle of next year
Australia
Kemerton I conversion plant achieved first product in July 2022
Kemerton II conversion plant remains on track for mechanical completion in the second half of 2022
Production of spodumene concentrate from the first and second trains at Wodgina were achieved in May and July, respectively
China
The acquisition of the Qinzhou lithium conversion plant in Guangxi China is expected to close H2 2022
Construction is underway at the Meishan greenfield project
Zhangjiagang greenfield project has been deferred as we continue to fine tune the carbonate engineering design
United States
New wells and expansion projects at Silver Peak continue to progress ahead of schedule
BROMINE
Bromine net sales of $377.8 million increased $98.0 million (+35%) primarily due to increased pricing net of FX (+31%) and slightly higher volumes (+4%). Tight market conditions continue to drive strong demand and favorable pricing across the product portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA of $135.7 million increased $43.0 million as higher net sales were partially offset by higher costs for raw materials and freight.
Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 is expected to grow approximately 25-30% from 2021 based on higher pricing resulting from strong demand in diverse end-markets including fire safety solutions and clear completion fluids for offshore new well drilling. Successful execution of growth projects in 2021 is expected to contribute to a 5-10% volume increase in full-year 2022. Bromine's ongoing cost savings initiatives and favorable pricing are expected to offset higher freight and raw material costs.
CASH FLOW
As of June 30, 2022, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $2.6 billion, including $930.6 million of cash and equivalents, the full $1 billion under its revolver, $500 million remaining under its amended delayed draw term loan and $200.7 million on other available credit lines. Total debt was $3.5 billion, representing net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 1.7 times.
Cash from operations of $60.3 million decreased $325.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, versus the prior year driven by working capital changes, primarily the increase in receivables and inventories from higher lithium pricing, as well as a $332.5 million litigation settlement payment, partially offset by increased adjusted EBITDA. Capital expenditures of $502.6 million increased by $105.7 million versus the prior year as the company nears completion of its Wave 2 Lithium expansion projects and progresses the next wave of growth projects.
Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to invest in organic and inorganic opportunities to drive profitable growth, maintain its financial flexibility and Investment Grade credit rating, and fund its dividend.