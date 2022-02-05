Dr. Ezinne Nwude of El Dorado has acquired the medical practice of Dr. William Harper and is now accepting new patients.
Dr. Nwude is Board Certified in family medicine and has served the community as a hospitalist since 2014.
The clinic, Gold Cross Family Clinic El Dorado, will retain the Harper Clinic location and phone number: 425 West Oak Street, El Dorado, telephone 870-863-5135.
Dr. Nwude and her physician husband, Dr. Ugo Nwude, also own Gold Cross Family Clinic Junction City and Gold Cross Urgent Care in El Dorado.