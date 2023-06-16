Adrie Burks recently celebrated her 10th anniversary at Peoples Bank.
Burks, loan officer/assistant Lakewood Branch manager, joined the Peoples Bank team in May 2013. She has experience as a customer service specialist/teller, loan clerk, loan assistant and Rocket Pro specialist. She was instrumental in starting the bank’s Rocket Pro mortgage loan department and was named Rocket Pro Broker of the Year for Arkansas in 2020 and 2021, and Rocket Pro Rising Star for 2022.
Earlier this year she was appointed assistant branch manager of the Lakewood Banking Center.
“It has been a pleasure having Adrie on our team for these past 10 years. Her professionalism makes home refinancing and home purchasing seem easy. Her award-winning skills and fun personality make her a favorite with customers and co-workers. Thank you for your first ten years with Peoples Bank,” said Mary Fowler, CEO. “We look forward to many more years together.”
Burks is a native of Magnolia and a graduate of Magnolia High School. In 2017 she earned her associate degree from Southern Arkansas University. She supports her community by her participation in the Magnolia Blossom Festival.
She is married to Colton Burks, also of Magnolia. They have two children, daughter Ana, and son Landon. The family are members of New Life Community Church in Magnolia. Burks enjoys spending time with her family, especially at the beach.