Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of April with a negative EBITDA of $296,560.
Net revenue for the month was $2,113,685. Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart told the MRMC board on Thursday that inpatient admissions decreased to 53. She said clinic visits were down to 1,320. There were 131 surgeries. Emergency room visits were down to 823.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $98,365, including $66,472 in sales tax revenue. Year to date, the hospital has a negative EBITDA of $684,541.
Gross revenue is $39,740,317, with a net revenue of $15,556,307 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $184,806.
The net labor expense is $9,613,712. Non-operating income for the year is $635,070 including $465,304 in sales tax revenue.
In other board news:
-- Chief Administrative Officer Brett Kinman said there hasn't been a COVID patient admitted in a while. The hospital has changed its masking policy to an as needed basis. Caregivers for patients with respiratory issues will still be required to mask.
-- Kinman said the hospital is using a search agency to help find a new general surgeon. He has spoken with two physicians, one possibly will be making a site visit later in the summer. Kinman has also spoken with another surgeon who would like to come on apart time basis.
-- Dr. Tyler Neal is up and running. Kinman said he saw 58 patients in his first two weeks.
-- Kinman said they are in the process of making updates to the dress code.
-- The next meeting will be June 26.