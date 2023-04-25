PotlatchDeltic Corporation has reported net income of $16.3 million, or 20 cents per diluted share, on revenues of $258 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
The company operates a sawmill in Waldo and has its regional headquarters in El Dorado. It has extensive timber and real estate holdings in Arkansas.
Excluding CatchMark merger-related expenses, adjusted net income was $18.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023. Net income was $163.9 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, on revenues of $411.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Excluding after tax special items consisting of a non-cash pension settlement charge and a loss on fire damage, adjusted net income was $174.6 million, or $2.50 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022.
First Quarter 2023 Highlights:
Generated Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $57.7 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 22%
Timberlands set quarterly harvest volume record of 2.1 million tons
Completed insourcing timberlands management for legacy CatchMark operations
Maintained strong liquidity position of $625 million as of March 31, 2023
“Our Timberlands and Real Estate businesses had strong operational performance during the quarter, offsetting weakness in Wood Products,” said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer. “During the quarter our Timberlands business did an outstanding job and produced our highest quarterly harvest volume on record, and our Real Estate business experienced strong rural real estate sales activity, including a sizable conservation land sale in Alabama. As we head into the spring building season we are encouraged by the recent upward trend in lumber prices and we continue to remain optimistic on long-term housing-related fundamentals that drive demand in our business. Our strong balance sheet and commitment to a disciplined capital allocation strategy position us to continue to grow shareholder value," said Cremers.
Business Performance: Q1 2023 vs. Q4 2022
Timberlands
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $4.0 million from Q4 2022
Northern sawlog prices decreased 19% primarily due to lower indexed sawlog prices and seasonally heavier sawlogs
Total harvest of 2.1 million tons exceeded plan driven by favorable harvest conditions
Southern sawlog prices decreased 3% primarily due to seasonally lower hardwood volumes and pine sawlog prices
Forest management costs decreased due to seasonally lower activities and insourcing of timberlands management on legacy CatchMark operations
Wood Products
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $2.4 million from Q4 2022
Average lumber price decreased 8% to $435 per MBF in Q1 2023
Lumber production increased in Q1 2023 leading to higher fixed cost absorption
Log costs decreased primarily due to lower indexed pricing in Idaho
Increased plywood shipments were partially offset by lower price realizations
Real Estate
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA increased $12.3 million from Q4 2022
Sold 6,939 acres of rural land at an average price of $2,568 / acre
Sold 24 residential lots at an average price of $116,429 / lot