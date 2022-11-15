A Magnolia native was recently inducted into the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau's 23rd Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame.
Mack Wilbourn is a graduate of Tucson High School’s Class of 1962. He attended the University of Arizona where he majored in public administration.
He is the owner and president of Mack II, Inc., a fast-food management company. His current franchises (since 1996) include Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits, Checkers Hamburgers, Phillips Seafood, and Edy’s Ice Cream, all located in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
His two Popeye’s chicken locations have ranked numbers one and two in the world. His Checkers Hamburger location ranked No. 1 in Sales in the Checkers/Rally system worldwide.
Wilbourn is also the managing partner of MWJ, LLC, a Coca-Cola vending company in Atlanta.
On June 15, 1971, he became one of the first minority McDonald’s franchises in the Atlanta area. His four McDonald’s restaurants provided employment for 150 employees who he trained and mentored to excel in the business.
Wilbourn has had many entrepreneur arrangements with Underground Atlanta, government, and corporations. He maintained his Tucson entrepreneurial connections by working with Laura Banks, of Jacks BBQ.
Wilbourn earned Minority Business Entrepreneur (2002), Franchise Update’s Area Developer (2004), and Automatic Merchandiser (2008). He was awarded the “2011 Corporation of the Year” by the Atlanta Business League. He has served on the boards of the Atlanta Business League, Butler Street YMCA, the Urban League, The NAACP, Zoo Atlanta, The Martin Luther King Jr. Center, The National Black Arts Festival, Brain Injury Association of Georgia, the High Museum and Center for Puppetry Arts, and Local Advisory Board of branch Banking and Trust.
At Tucson High, his employee development programs serve community and business organizations and providing numerous scholarships to youth employees and youth organizations.
He has two sons, McKenzie and Marquis.