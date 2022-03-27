Peoples Bank of Magnolia has completed its previously announced assumption of the Bank OZK Magnolia Branch from Bank OZK, effective Friday.
"We're pleased to announce the completion of this assumption, which represents a big step forward in the growth of Peoples Bank," said Peoples Bank CEO Mary Fowler.
"This branch is an excellent fit for us. We needed the extra branch capacity to accommodate our recent growth. We’re extremely happy to retain the existing branch personnel, and to be adding staff to this location to make it our fourth full-service branch in Columbia County."
Beginning Monday, former Bank OZK Magnolia Branch customers may begin using their new Peoples Bank checks, ATM cards, online banking, and other banking services.
“We want to make this transition as seamless as possible for our new customers as we locally expand. Please reach out to us if you have any questions or concerns,” said Jamie Waller, president. “We look forward to showing you our local, hometown service.”
Peoples Bank is a locally owned community bank established in 1910.