People who received unemployment insurance benefits during the year 2022 should file a 1099 form with their income tax return.
The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services has mailed 1099s to the address on file for recipients of UI benefits.
People who do not receive 1099s in the mail by February 12 may call the UI Hotline to be sure the state has the correct address on file. 1099s will not be mailed to updated addresses prior to February 12, 2023. UI Hotline: 1-844-908-2178
If you receive a 1099 from ADWS, but you did not draw UI benefits in 2022, this could be a sign of fraudulent activity and should be reported to the ADWS Fraud Investigation Unit as soon as possible. ADWS Fraud Investigation Unit: 501-682-1058. Email ADWS.InternalAudit@Arkansas.gov