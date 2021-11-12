Dollar General and DoorDash have formed a partnership to offer on-demand delivery of household essential items, including food, snacks, cleaning supplies, and more.
Consumers can browse and order products for same-day delivery (in under an hour on average) through DoorDash’s marketplace app or website with no time slot or minimum order size required. In celebration of the partnership, through November 24, 2021, customers can get 30% off their first Dollar General order, where the subtotal is $20 or greater, with code DOLLAR (up to a total of $20 off).
On-demand delivery from DoorDash is currently available from more than 9,000 Dollar General stores with plans to expand to more than 10,000 locations by December 2021. Dollar General and DoorDash initially piloted a program in summer 2021 with approximately 600 stores in rural and metropolitan communities.
Dollar General has five locations in Columbia County.