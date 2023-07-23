Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point, from 2.7 percent in May to 2.6 percent in June, according to a report released July 21 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to the report, this sets another record low unemployment rate for the state.
At 3.6 percent, the United States’ jobless rate also declined one-tenth of a percentage point over the month, the report stated.
According to the ADWS report, in June the civilian labor force in Arkansas increased by 2,903, breaking last month’s record high. Employment rose by 4,221 to a new high of 1,347,866, while unemployment decreased to a new low of 35,815. Arkansas’ unemployment rate declined to 2.6 percent as the labor force participation rate inched up to 57.6 percent.
Compared to June 2022, there are 21,415 more employed and 8,562 fewer unemployed Arkansans, according to the report. The unemployment rate is down six-tenths of a percentage point over the year and the labor force participation rate is now just one-tenth of a percentage point lower than last June.
In June, non-farm payroll jobs declined by 1,800. Most losses were seasonal and related to the end of the 2022-2023 school year, with jobs in government down 6,900. Professional and business services declined 2,700. Seasonal hiring occurred in construction (+1,900) and leisure and hospitality (+1,800).
Compared to June 2022, non-farm payroll jobs are up 42,000. The largest growth over the year was in leisure and hospitality (+11,900), private education and health services (+11,100), trade-transportation-utilities (+7,500), construction (+6,700), and manufacturing (+3,100).