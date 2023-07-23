Columbia County had $428,212 in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales in June, according to a report released July 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is down from sales of $459,682 in May.
According to the report, in June Columbia County had prize winnings of $274,258 awarded. This is down from winnings of $281,159 awarded in May.
Statewide, Arkansas had $46,900,568 in lottery ticket sales in June. This is down from sales of $49,363,419 in May. The ASL report stated that in June, Arkansas had $30,379,116 in prize winnings awarded, down from $31,573,372 awarded in May.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales and winnings awarded as follows for the month of June.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $54,681.50 in June, with winnings of $30,671 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $454,594 in June, with winnings of $260,778 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $102,526 in June, with winnings of $55,133 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $676,754 in June, with winnings of $395,763 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $188,107.50 in June, with winnings of $121,068 awarded.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $769,337.50 in June, with winnings of $485,065 awarded.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,095,368 in June, with winnings of $685,926 awarded.
Columbia County retailers had lottery ticket sales as follows for the month of June.
1. Tobacco Station No. 3, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $99,547.50; average weekly sales $24,886.88.
2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $54,085.00; average weekly sales $13,521.25.
3. Dixie Mart No. 7289, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $43,764.00; average weekly sales $10,941.00.
4. Dixie Mart No. 7285, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $36,401.50; average weekly sales $9,100.38.
5. Dixie Mart No. 7287, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $31,772.50; average weekly sales $7,943.13.
6. E-Z Mart No. 4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, total net sales $25,082.50; average weekly sales $6,270.63.
7. Dixie Mart No. 7286, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, total net sales $24,647.00; average weekly sales $6,161.75.
8. Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, total net sales $24,338.50; average weekly sales $6,084.63.
9. Sinha Food and Fuel, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, total net sales $20,724.00; average weekly sales $5,181.00.
10. Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $18,094.50; average weekly sales $4,523.63.
11. Dixie Mart No. 7288, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $15,727.50; average weekly sales $3,931.88.
12. Tobacco Superstore No. 85, 1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $14,272.50; average weekly sales $3,568.13.
13. Murphy USA 7824, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass North, Magnolia, total net sales $14,271.00; average weekly sales $3,567.75.
14. Wal-Mart, No. 83 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $3,404.00; average weekly sales $851.00.
15. Crossroads Corner Store, 2280 Hwy. 79 North, McNeil, total net sales $2,229.00; average weekly sales $557.25
16. Brookshire Food Store No. 81,1623 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $-149.00; average weekly sales $-37.25.
It is noted that Brookshire Food Store had a negative total in net sales and weekly sales. According to a representative with the ASL, retailers with a negative balance cash more lottery tickets than they sell. The ASL pays them every quarter for any negative balance they have.