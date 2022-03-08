For the first time in his career, Southern Arkansas senior designated hitter/outfielder Tucker Burton was named the Great American Conference Player of the Week on Monday afternoon for his efforts during last week's games.
Burton was instrumental in the No. 8 Muleriders four games last week as they took down Mississippi College on Tuesday afternoon and followed that up with a three-game sweep of Arkansas-Tech this past weekend.
The left-handed slugging Texan started at DH in all four games and carried a .538 batting average to go along with seven hits, three of which left the yard, seven RBI, four runs and four walks. He also slugged 1.308 and had an on base percentage of .647.
The senior is currently batting .345 this season with 20 hits, 21 RBI, 13 runs and seven home runs. He is slugging .759, has an OPS of 1.208, and has on base percentage of .449.
The 15-1 (9-0 GAC) Muleriders will return to action on Wednesday evening as they are set to host Delta State University. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.