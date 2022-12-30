Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities – Lake Providence Port and Madison Parish Port – located on the Mississippi River. DSRR interchanges with Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Railroad. DSRR is well situated in a strong chemical and petrochemicals corridor, with a customer base comprising several large-scale chemical manufacturers as well as forest industry shippers. DSRR’s lines are located on the Kansas City Southern “Meridian Speedway” and Interstate 20.
The transaction follows Patriot Rail’s closure on September 14 of the acquisition of Pioneer Lines. Upon completion of the transaction with DSRR, Patriot Rail’s continuing growth emphasis will increase the company’s short line operations to 32 railroads and elevate Patriot’s support for rail customers across the U.S. DSRR will enhance Patriot’s Louisiana presence along with Patriot-owned Louisiana and North West Railroad (LNW), which is headquartered in Homer, LA and provides rail service from Gibsland, LA, to McNeil, AR.
“Including Delta Southern in Patriot Rail’s expanding network will enable further competitive options for rail shippers in Louisiana and across the country,” said John E. Fenton, Patriot Rail’s chief executive officer. “This strategic acquisition adds to the company’s most recent expansion and exemplifies our growth focus on quality rail franchises to meet customer needs.”
“We are excited to join a highly-respected company like Patriot, which has a strong track record of growth and significant resources to continue building a first-class rail network,” said DSRR chief executive officer Jon Ryan. “I am incredibly proud of the strong foundation that DSRR has built, and as we bring together two best-in-class companies, I am excited to see what we can accomplish together. As DSRR enters its next chapter, I am confident we will continue to drive benefits for our customers and our employees, as well as the local Louisiana communities that we operate in.”