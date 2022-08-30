Raytheon Co. of Tucson has been awarded a $34,580,429 modification to an existing contract for the procurement of Stinger missiles and associated equipment.
Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.
Raytheon builds the Stinger missile, and Aerojet Rocketdyne's Camden facility is the missile's solid rocket flight motor subcontractor.