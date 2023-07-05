Billy Hines made Hines Trucking Inc. history Friday, officially naming his daughter, Hannah Raelyn Hines, as chief executive officer of HTI.
Billy Hines remains president and the majority shareholder of Hines Trucking Inc., while entrusting the company’s operations and success to Hannah.
The company said in a statement, “Through his continuous efforts, Mr. Hines mentors and trains Hannah, as their goals towards expanding Hines Trucking Inc. come to fruition.”
Mr. Hines served as the CEO of Hines Trucking Inc. for 47 years after Mr. Hines purchased Hines Trucking from his father, J.D. Hines.
