Yum! Brands, Inc. has reported results for the third-quarter ended September 30.
KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell are among Yum! Brands holdings.
Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 8%, with 5% same-store sales and 4% unit growth. Third-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.75, an increase of 90% over the prior year quarter. Third-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.22, an increase of 21% over the prior year quarter.
David Gibbs, CEO, said, “Our third quarter results, led by record-breaking unit development and sustained momentum in digital sales, are a testament to the strength of our Brands and the unmatched commitment and capability of our best-in-class franchise partners. I am proud that each of our global divisions contributed to delivering 760 net-new units in the quarter. Our 5% same store sales growth for the third quarter, or 3% same-store sales growth on a 2-year basis, demonstrates the resilience of our diversified global business model despite the headwind of the Delta variant in certain key markets.
“During the quarter, we advanced our digital capabilities with the acquisition of Dragontail and its AI-based integrated kitchen order management and delivery technologies that strengthens store operations, enhances the customer experience and makes it easier for team members to run a restaurant. As we continue to navigate the short-term uncertainties of the COVID recovery, we are incredibly confident in the ability of our iconic brands and our world-class talent to drive growth and maximize stakeholder value by delivering on our long-term growth algorithm.”
THIRD-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 8%, with KFC at 11%, Taco Bell at 8% and Pizza Hut at 4%.
4% unit growth year-over-year and record third-quarter net-new unit growth of 760.
Foreign currency translation favorably impacted divisional operating profit by $12 million.
KFC DIVISION
KFC Division opened 636 gross new restaurants in 61 countries.
Operating margin decreased 1.8 percentage points driven by lapping bad debt recoveries offset by system sales growth.
Foreign currency translation favorably impacted operating profit by $10 million.
For the division, same-store sales grew 1% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 1% of stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the third-quarter 2021.
PIZZA HUT DIVISION
Pizza Hut Division opened 297 gross new restaurants in 39 countries.
Operating margin increased 3.9 percentage points driven by same-store sales growth.
Foreign currency translation favorably impacted operating profit by $2 million.
For the division, same-store sales grew 1% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 1% of stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the third-quarter 2021.
TACO BELL DIVISION
Taco Bell Division opened 74 gross new restaurants in 15 countries.
Operating margin decreased 2.6 percentage points due to restaurant level margins returning to historical levels and increased general and administrative expenses offset by same-store sales growth.
For the division, same-store sales grew 8% on a 2-year basis.