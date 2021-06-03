Hydro completed on Tuesday the sale of its rolling business area. Going forward, Hydro will strengthen its position in low-carbon aluminum, while exploring new growth areas.
"Hydro's ambition is to lift profitability and drive sustainability, creating value for all stakeholders. The sale of Rolling will strengthen our ability to deliver on our strategy, strengthening our position in low-carbon aluminum, while exploring new growth in areas where our capabilities match global megatrends," said Hydro President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.
Magnolia is home to Hydro’s Alumax Bath Enclosures unit, which is not affected by the sale.
Tuesday’s transaction includes seven plants, one R&D center, global sales offices, and around 5,000 employees, of which 650 employees are in Norway and the remaining mainly in Germany. KPS Capital Partners is a well-regarded and operationally focused global private equity firm, with a history of holding significant interests in metals and automotive enterprises.
“Hydro launched a strategic review of our Rolling business area in 2019, along with other strategic measures towards profitability and sustainability. This is a good solution for both Hydro and for the employees in Rolling, who will continue their efforts and continued growth in a new, dedicated downstream company,” said Aasheim.