The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 25 and 26.

The names of all applicants who successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and who will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas appear below.

State officials no longer list hometowns or places of residency for the new lawyers.

The individual making the highest score on the UBE administered in Arkansas was Danielle O’Shields from the University of Arkansas – Fayetteville School of Law.

Abbott, Kerri

Adams, Ashton

Allgood, Rachel

Alvarez, Leslie

Andrews, Shaina

Angel, Mollie

Arterbury, Mason

Bannister, Garrett

Baroni, Elise

Barr, Abigail

Barrett, Sophia

Bates, Josie

Beck, Madison

Bowers, Benjamin

Boyter, John

Bray, Chandler

Brown, Christopher

Brown, Reid

Cannon, Michael

Carnahan, Drew

Carpenter, Theresa Darlene

Carter, Katherine T.

Cathey, Brandon

Chambers, Julie

Chen, Christina

Ciggelakis, Nicholas

Clem, Joshua

Conrady, Adam

Contreras, Bennie

Cook, Kyle

Cox, Steven

Cunningham, Anna

Danforth, Christopher

Dawson, Shayla

Deen, Collin

DeMaris, Dakota Rogers

Deutch, David

Downes, John

Duty, Beau

Ellis, Robert

Fant, Ryan J.

Fielder, Kaitlin

Flanigan, Christina

Ford, Noah

Fortenberry, Kelley

Fortner, Natalie

French, Nicholas

Frost, Jeffrey

Fryar, Lenard

Fulgham, Brennan

Gilbert, Jacobs

Golliher, Travis

Graugnard, Michael

Green, Elizabeth

Greenhaw, Carley

Greer, Virginia

Guiltner, Jonathan

Hall, Hunter Garrett

Haralson, Delaney

Harrington-Greenwell, Jamie

Harris, Hayley

Hart, Abby

Hawkins, Brittany

Hensel, Amelia

Hernandez, Edgar

Hernandez, Robert

Hill, Jacob

Hill, Julie

Holland, Jacob N.

Hutter, Jonathan

Jackson, James

James, Chloe

Jefferson, Bryce

Jones, Jordan

Jumper, Emma

Kelly, Connar

Kilgroe, Cagney

Kinne, Kellie

Komarek, Michael

Kratochvil, Abijah

Kumar, Neil Robinson

Lange, Hannah

Linville, Erica

Lovett, Meghan

Lyon, Elizabeth

Majors, Haden

Marrufo, Rebekah

Martin, Christian

McCabe, Brandon

McCauley, Lauren

McChristian, Jacob

McConnell, Sydney

McGarrity, Rose

Medrano, Sarai

Meharg, Abigail

Meister, Colton

Mershon, Calah

Miller, Walves

Millsap, Alexander

Molinaro, Joseph

Motley, Jace

Nattin, Rachel

Neal, Rebekah

Nelson, Evan

Noel, Emily

Nykaza, Jordyn

O’Shields, Danielle

Paul, Anne

Phillips, Katelyn

Phillips, Story

Price, Alisha

Prock, Josiah

Provins, Andrea

Purvis, Laura

Rains, Abigail

Rambo, Erin

Rankin, Clara

Rideout, Kathryn

Riggs, Bailey

Riley, Leah

Roach, Ryan

Roberson, Drew

Robinson, Kendra

Rogers, Elizabeth

Rogers, Macey

Rose, Matthew

Ryan, Imogen

Ryles, Lily

Schmidt, Isabella

Sender, Benjamin

Sender, Jordan

Shamoon, Mallory

Shepherd, Curtis

Simmons, Thomas

Smith, Sarah

Snelling, Erin

Snieski, Brendan

Solice, William

Spear, Holly

Sullivan, Jordan

Sullivan, Joshua

Teotia, Anuj

Turner, Kordyn

Waddell, Bennett

Wagnon, Charity

Walker, Shadai

Weiskopf, Sydney

Whitaker, John

White, Trent Daniel

Willard, Matthew

Winnon, Clay Thomas

Woodward, James

Wright, Madison

Yandell, William

