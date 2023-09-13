The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 25 and 26.
The names of all applicants who successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and who will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas appear below.
State officials no longer list hometowns or places of residency for the new lawyers.
The individual making the highest score on the UBE administered in Arkansas was Danielle O’Shields from the University of Arkansas – Fayetteville School of Law.
Abbott, Kerri
Adams, Ashton
Allgood, Rachel
Alvarez, Leslie
Andrews, Shaina
Angel, Mollie
Arterbury, Mason
Bannister, Garrett
Baroni, Elise
Barr, Abigail
Barrett, Sophia
Bates, Josie
Beck, Madison
Bowers, Benjamin
Boyter, John
Bray, Chandler
Brown, Christopher
Brown, Reid
Cannon, Michael
Carnahan, Drew
Carpenter, Theresa Darlene
Carter, Katherine T.
Cathey, Brandon
Chambers, Julie
Chen, Christina
Ciggelakis, Nicholas
Clem, Joshua
Conrady, Adam
Contreras, Bennie
Cook, Kyle
Cox, Steven
Cunningham, Anna
Danforth, Christopher
Dawson, Shayla
Deen, Collin
DeMaris, Dakota Rogers
Deutch, David
Downes, John
Duty, Beau
Ellis, Robert
Fant, Ryan J.
Fielder, Kaitlin
Flanigan, Christina
Ford, Noah
Fortenberry, Kelley
Fortner, Natalie
French, Nicholas
Frost, Jeffrey
Fryar, Lenard
Fulgham, Brennan
Gilbert, Jacobs
Golliher, Travis
Graugnard, Michael
Green, Elizabeth
Greenhaw, Carley
Greer, Virginia
Guiltner, Jonathan
Hall, Hunter Garrett
Haralson, Delaney
Harrington-Greenwell, Jamie
Harris, Hayley
Hart, Abby
Hawkins, Brittany
Hensel, Amelia
Hernandez, Edgar
Hernandez, Robert
Hill, Jacob
Hill, Julie
Holland, Jacob N.
Hutter, Jonathan
Jackson, James
James, Chloe
Jefferson, Bryce
Jones, Jordan
Jumper, Emma
Kelly, Connar
Kilgroe, Cagney
Kinne, Kellie
Komarek, Michael
Kratochvil, Abijah
Kumar, Neil Robinson
Lange, Hannah
Linville, Erica
Lovett, Meghan
Lyon, Elizabeth
Majors, Haden
Marrufo, Rebekah
Martin, Christian
McCabe, Brandon
McCauley, Lauren
McChristian, Jacob
McConnell, Sydney
McGarrity, Rose
Medrano, Sarai
Meharg, Abigail
Meister, Colton
Mershon, Calah
Miller, Walves
Millsap, Alexander
Molinaro, Joseph
Motley, Jace
Nattin, Rachel
Neal, Rebekah
Nelson, Evan
Noel, Emily
Nykaza, Jordyn
O’Shields, Danielle
Paul, Anne
Phillips, Katelyn
Phillips, Story
Price, Alisha
Prock, Josiah
Provins, Andrea
Purvis, Laura
Rains, Abigail
Rambo, Erin
Rankin, Clara
Rideout, Kathryn
Riggs, Bailey
Riley, Leah
Roach, Ryan
Roberson, Drew
Robinson, Kendra
Rogers, Elizabeth
Rogers, Macey
Rose, Matthew
Ryan, Imogen
Ryles, Lily
Schmidt, Isabella
Sender, Benjamin
Sender, Jordan
Shamoon, Mallory
Shepherd, Curtis
Simmons, Thomas
Smith, Sarah
Snelling, Erin
Snieski, Brendan
Solice, William
Spear, Holly
Sullivan, Jordan
Sullivan, Joshua
Teotia, Anuj
Turner, Kordyn
Waddell, Bennett
Wagnon, Charity
Walker, Shadai
Weiskopf, Sydney
Whitaker, John
White, Trent Daniel
Willard, Matthew
Winnon, Clay Thomas
Woodward, James
Wright, Madison
Yandell, William