Standard Lithium Ltd. has announced the detailed voting results from its annual general and special meeting held this week.
A total of 42,664,744 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 25.42% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company at the record date.
All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the company's management information circular dated February 23, were approved by the majority of votes cast at the meeting.
The number of directors was fixed at eight and each of the following nominees set forth in the company’s circular was elected as a director of the company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
Robert Cross
Dr. Andrew Robinson
Robert Mintak
Jeffrey Barber
Anthony Alvaro
Dr. Volker Berl
Claudia D’Orazio
Anca Rusa
The shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the company and authorized the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.
The shareholders also ratified the amended and restated stock option plan of the company, which was approved by resolution with 79.31% votes for and 20.69% votes against, and the amended and restated long term incentive plan of the company, which was approved by resolution with 81.87% votes for and 18.13% votes against.