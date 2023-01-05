Delek US Holdings, Inc., which operates a refinery in El Dorado and oil gathering operations in Union and Columbia counties, has announced the 2023 capital spending budget of approximately $350 million on a consolidated basis.
Growth capital is largely allocated toward expanding the gathering business in the Permian basin. Sustaining capital includes a planned turnaround at the Tyler Refinery in the first half of 2023.
The table with this article provides a breakdown of spending by segment as well as growth versus maintenance and regulatory spending.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, TX, El Dorado, and Krotz Springs, LA with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.
The convenience store retail business operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.
The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP ("Delek Logistics"). Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited