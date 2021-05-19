CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs neurologist Dr. Kara Way will begin seeing patients in Magnolia to treat conditions ranging from headaches and migraines to epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease.
The monthly visits by Dr. Way are part of a new partnership with Magnolia Regional Medical Center to meet the high demand for advanced neurology services in the region.
“Neurological conditions affect adults of all ages, but many of our Southwest Arkansas communities don’t have easy access to diagnosis and treatment,” said CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs President Dr. Douglas Ross.
“With Dr. Way seeing patients monthly in Magnolia, we can provide that access more readily and continue to grow our healing ministry to better serve Arkansans.”
Dr. Way will provide care to patients in Magnolia with diseases of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves and muscles. She will also continue to see patients at the CHI St. Vincent Neurology Clinic in Hot Springs.
Dr. Way is a Magnolia native and graduate of Magnolia High School. She attended medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and completed her residency as part of the Neurology Residency Program at UAMS.
She is a graduate of Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, where she obtained an associate’s degree in nursing and a bachelor’s degree in biology. Before attending medical school, Dr. Way worked as a registered nurse at Magnolia Hospital.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Way, call 501-623-2426.